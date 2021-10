I stumbled upon this python killed somewhere in my area today. The python was trying to cross over to the other side of the road when they descended on it. The rest is history. Btw the snake measured about 6ft.

For the snake advocates, I didn’t kill it and I don’t eat snake meat o

Chief Lala come chop meat o

Sorry I didn’t know which section to post it

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...