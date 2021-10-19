Photos Of RCCG Member Shot Dead By Gunmen In Kwara State

See The Previous Thread – https://www.nairaland.com/6808986/rccg-member-gunned-down-front

An estate agent identified as Bayo Sina Babarinde was shot dead by gunmen during Sunday service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Word Parish, Basin Road, in iIlorin, the Kwara state capital, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that Babarinde stepped out of the church to receive a phone call when his assailants rained bullets on him.

The incident happened during the 7am service of the parish on Sunday, October 17, NaijaCover Reports.

Spokesperson of the State Poliec Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the incident to Online Sources on Monday night, said investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

“He was called on phone during the service as he walked out of the church to receive the call. The sound of gun shots rend the air, which drew the attention of the congregation,” Okasanmi said.

“As at the time the congregation got out of the church to see what was happening, it was discovered that the estate agent was already in the pool of his blood. It was discovered that he was shot in the head. The shells of the bullet used in killing the deceased have been recovered and the corpse has been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for postmortem.

“People should not entertain any fear as the police and other security agencies are working towards unraveling the situation surrounding the incident towards arresting the perpetrators and ensuring that the security of lives and property of our people are well protected.”

The PPRO said that men of the Nigeria Police have already been deployed to strategic places in the metropolis, including worship centres, to prevent such reoccurrence assuring residents to go about their lawful businesses.

Meanwhile, a tribute to the deceased written by Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, said that the killers were said to have called him out of the church. Read As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

GOOD NIGHT MY BROTHER

Bayo Babarinde, yours was a very fulfilled life despite the numerous challenges. Although, I didn’t know much of your early life, reflecting on our first meeting at Yewa High School Ajilete, Ogun State in 1987, it will be safe to say that all odds was against you like many of our contemporaries.

You were always full of life, you offered friendship with an open mind, you spoke your thoughts as you saw it. Out of sheer grace, a few of us made it out and you went on to study at the University of Benin while I went to the Lagos State University.

Our path crossed again in 2007 while I was putting a team together for my company and in your selfless nature, you offered to relocate to Ilorin with your family with the view to stabilize our operations in Kwara State.

For the last 34 years, you held up your end of the rope until the cold hands of death forced you to drop it on Sunday 17th October, 2021. Most painful for me is the fact that you departed this world on the same date that I lost my mother 24 years ago.

My dear brother, I take solace in the fact you grew closer to your creator to the very end and it is also symbolic that your killers were said to have called you out of the church. I still can’t process the shock and pain your young family will be going through now, to think that you all left home that faithful sunday morning to worship God and they returned without you.

Regardless of the motive or justification if any, no one deserves to die the way you did. I will miss you my dear brother and friend, Adieu, Bayo Babarinde.

Rest In Peace!

Signed:

Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade



