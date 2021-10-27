Photos Of Some Muslim Worshippers Killed In Niger State Mosque Attack

Not less than 18 persons were killed after bandits attacked a mosque in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area of Niger State on Monday morning 25th October 2021, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV gathered that the gunmen invaded the community in motorcycles while the residents were performing their morning prayers.

According to report, the attackers shot victims at closed range inside the mosque.

Members of the community have shared photos of some of the victims of the gruesome attack.

Babangida Sulaiman Abdulkareem wrote on Facebook;

“The innocent soul that has been killed by Bandits yesterday was burried according to islamic tradition.

In Mazakuka Mashegu LG,

May their Gentle Soul rest inperfect peace”

