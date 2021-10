This afternoon, I will inaugurate the 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road. It is furnished with digital street lights and links the 7 Local Government Areas of Uyo, Itu, Ibiono, Ikono, Abak, Essien Udim and Ikot Ekpene.

The road comes with two major roundabouts and is a major gateway from other parts of the country. It is one of the fine projects initiated by my predecessor and from the 20% completion level we met it, we have taken it to the finishing point.

#Dakkada

#CompletionAgenda

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...