Phyno Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today (Photos)

Phyno Turns 35 Today

Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike (born 9 October 1986), better known as Phyno Fino, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He started his music career as a producer in 2003, and is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language.

His debut studio album No Guts No Glory was released in 2014. It was supported by four singles: “Ghost Mode”, “Man of the Year”, “Parcel” and “O Set”. Phyno has worked with artists such as Wizkid, Davido, Timaya, Flavour, Ruggedman, Bracket, J. Martins and Mr Raw.

He told the Nigerian Tribune he raps in Igbo because he respects his culture and loves being himself. Although he primarily raps in Igbo, he incorporates a bit of Nigerian Pidgin and English into his music. Phyno believes the elements of music makes it borderless.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phyno

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...