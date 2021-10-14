Pictures From BBNaija Housemates’ Visit To TECNO Office In Lagos

Ex Big Brother Naija ShineYaEyes Season 6 housemates today, paid a courtesy visit to Africa’s leading smartphone brand TECNO office in Lagos.

The housemates which includes this season winner Whitemoney, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel, Emmanuel, Princess, Tega, Saskay, Boma, Kayvee, Sega, Yerin, Yousef, JMK and others.

The housemates were received by the brand Public Relations Manager Mr Vincent Chukwudi Uzoegbu who presented winners with rewards from the TECNO BBNaija games and a brand new Camon 18 device for the housemates.

Whitemoney and Liquorose were also presented with a cash prize of 400,000 for emerging Phantom Stars.

Below are pictures from the visit.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...