Pictures Of A Poor Primary School In Gombe State Go Viral

Hi nairalanders I know we are celebrating Independence day I saw this post on Tunde ednut IG page I decided to post it here I’m in a big pain look at the situation of the pupils passing through in Marewo Primary School in Akko Local Government Area in Gombe State while their politicians in that same state are flying there children abroad to give them better education while the others are suffering here in this 21st century look at a school we use to complain about racial discrimination look at what we are doing to ourselves .

See Primary School In Gombe State

According to community engagement platform, TrackaNG, over 500 pupils attend this school. The name of this school is Marewo primary school in Akko LGA, Gombe State. This is 2021 o! Wait, who is the Governor of Gombe State again? Please help these pupils. We need something better than this in 2021. Common!



