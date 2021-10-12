‘Pictures Of Little Tortoise I Saw At Our Backyard’

This is my first time ever coming across this beautiful looking creature, I’ve never seen them in person, Only In movies/YouTube

I was lucky enough to see this right at our backyard devouring an insects this morning

Isn’t it Beautiful?

