Pictures Of The Best Graduating Cadet In Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna

Igbo Lady Emerges Best Graduating Cadet From Nigeria Defence Academy Kaduna (Photos)

Uchechi Promise Echefu from Mbeke in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State has emerged the best cadet for from Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna with First Class Honours in Computer Science in the faculty of Military Science and Inter Disciplinary Studies, IgbereTV reports.

She also received the following academic awards.

1. Commander in Chief best graduating cadet Academic Award .

2. Afe Bablola best Behaved graduating cadet Award .

3. Chief of Defence staff best graduating cadet Award in Military Science and Inter Disciplinary Studies.

4. Commandant Best graduating cadet in Computer Science.

5. Best graduating cadet in Navy.

