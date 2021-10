I am currently suffering from pile and it’s very painful, as it is now am having constipation, and when ever I try to use the toilet, the pile do come out so I have to push it back in again. But the pain is what I can no longer endure. Please help me. What should I do, what drugs should I get to at least reduce the pains. I can’t stand or even sit for 30 minutes. Please help

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...