Pinnick Hangs Out With Ndidi, Iheanacho, Etebo In Leicester; Ighalo Likely To Return

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has hinted that Odion Ighalo could return to the Super Eagles.

Pinnick made this known in a long post on his official Instagram page.

Ighalo retired from the Eagles after helping the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he emerged top scorer with five goals.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form for Saudi Arabian top-flight side, netting eight goals in nine league games so far this season.

Pinnick discuss the hangout he and his family had at Wilfred Ndidi’s home in Leicester with Kelechi Iheanacho later joining them.

He also revealed that he paid a visit to the Injured Oghenekaro Etebo and Ademola Lookman’s readiness to play for Nigeria.

“l spent quality time with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester over the weekend. I went with my wife and 3 of my kids who are on half term break. Our visit was a mere family visit and not official. Recall Wilfred is recuperating from an injury that has kept him out for about 5 weeks, being a very key player for the Super Eagles, we cannot afford to toy with our last 2 games. Ndidi has been integral, committed and passionate member of the Super Eagles.

The good news is that his second scan came out very good so he start training with his club and possibly play in their next game. His wife, Dinma was a wonderful host, their little daughter, adorable. Kelechi joined us almost immediately and made us to laugh till we left.

“Thanks to Wilfred & Kelechi, my family truly appreciate you. also paid a visit to Oghenekaro Etebo, in Warri, we call him Afaras’. He is also recuperating very well but definitely cannot make the next two World Cup qualifiers, Nations Cup might also be a doubt, importantly he should heal 100% by His Grace and rejoin the Team. His family was quite warm and pleasant. We had quality time together and understood every language uttered as 2 proud Warri ‘boys’. He is in a great spirit with the right mental state of mind.

“I spoke extensively with Alex lwobi, who cannot wait to feature in those all important games. Ademola Lookman is excited about fighting for a shirt in the Super Eagles. He loves Nigeria. By His Grace we shall conclude the switch very soon.

I had a long conversation with Odion lghalo, personally i believe we need experience in our attack to combine with our energically youthful

Osimhen, Onuachu, Kelechi et al.

“Odion body language is very positive. We are also in touch with his agents and club. The vibe going into these last 2 games and indeed AFCON is very good.



https://www.completesports.com/pinnick-talks-up-hangout-with-ndidi-iheanacho-etebo-in-leicester-ighalos-likely-return-lookmans-nigeria

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...