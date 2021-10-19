Plane Crashes In Waller County, Texas. All 21 Passengers Safe (Video)

PLANE CRASH AT HOUSTON EXECUTIVE AIRPORT

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management and WCSO are aware that there was a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport earlier this morning involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.

The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire.

Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft and there is a report of 1 injury with a passenger reporting back pain.

At this time, numerous first responders are on scene and the plane is on fire and burning off jet fuel. That is the extent of information we have at this time.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA. MORTON ROAD WEST OF FM 2855 WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.



Trey-Duhon, Waller County Judge

Waller County Office of Emergency Management

According to @FAANews, there were 21 people on board, who safely got out. It was a McDonnell Douglas MD-87 that rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field while trying to take off from Houston Executive Airport.

Texas DPS giving update on Waller County plane crash; 21 people on board. No fatalities or serious injures. Two people transported to the hospital. The plane was heading to Boston.

The plane was heading to Boston for the Astros-Red Sox ALCS game, #KHOU11 has learned.



David Gonzalez for KHOU

