Plantain Thief Caught In The Act In Rivers State, Flogged & Paraded (Pictures)

One Mr Martins Diclson from Okobe, Ahoada-West Local Government Area in Rivers State was lashed for stealing plantain. The incident happened in Bayelsa State.

According to a Facebook user who stated that Mr Martins is a specialist in stealing people’s plantain, said on Sunday, 3rd of October, he was caught in the act. The Facebook user also said that Martins was fined after being lashed. This, to them, was a better decision than handing him over to the police.

The Facebook user wrote:

“THIS IS MARTINS DICKSON FROM OKOBE, AHOADA-WEST LGA, RIVER STATE, NOW RESIDING IN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD STREET, AGUDAMA-EPIE, YENAGOA.

HE IS SPECIALIZE IN STEALING PEOPLE PLANTAIN ON SUNDAY. HE WAS CAUGHT RED HANDED IN THE ACT.

HE WAS GIVEN SOME STROKE OF CANE WITH FINES TO PAY AND LET GO, SINCE HE CLAIMED HUNGER LET HIM GO FOR STEALING! THIS WAS THE DECISION REACHED THAN HANDING HIM OVER TO POLICE.”



https://wondertvmedia.com/rivers-state-man-lashes-for-stealing-plantain/

