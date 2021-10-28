Plateau Assembly: Names Of 6 Suspended Lawmakers As Majority Back Nuhu Abok (Pics)

The embattled Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Nuhu Abok Ayuba has scoffed at his purported removal as the Speaker of the House and in the same vein, sanctioned the members who spearheaded his impeachment.

Ayuba who presided over a plenary with the mace outside the premises of the State Assembly, alongside 13 other members of the House, cutting across party lines upheld a motion raised by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Philip Dasun and seconded by the Minority Leader, Peter Gyendeng to suspend the six members.

#PLHA#InsideThePlenary 28th October, 2021.

Summary Of Proceedings During The Plenary Of Plateau State House Of Assembly Presided Over By Speaker, Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba

ORDER OF THE DAY

1. Notice Of Motion: The House Adopted a Motion Moved by Hon Philip Dasun Peter (Deputy Majority Leader) for the Suspension of Honourable Members who Breached the House Rules, Protocol and Procedures Earlier Today.

2. The Six (6) Honourable Members Suspended are:

* Rt Hon Sale Shehu Yipmong (Deputy Speaker) – Member Representing Dengi

* Rt Hon Ibrahim Baba Hassan – Member Representing Jos North North

* Hon Naanlong Gapyil Daniel – Member Representing Mikang

* Hon Yakubu Sanda – Member Representing Pengana

* Hon Abubakar Balo – Member Representing Quan’Pan South

* Hon Eric Dakogol – Member Representing Quan’Pan North

2. The House has Therefore Unanimously Passed a Vote of Confidence on the Leadership Style of the Rt Hon Abok Nuhu Ayuba, Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Describing it as Progressive, Developmental and People Oriented.

3. Twalve (12) Honourable Members were in Attendance During the Sitting with Two (2) Apologies Making a Total Attendance of Fourteen (14) Members in line with the House Rules.

Briefing journalists shortly after the sitting at about 2.30pm, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun said, “The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes a clear provision for the impeachment of the Speaker, it requires a 2/3 majority, we are 24, we are supposed to have a minimum of 16 members to sign and affirm the impeachment of the Speaker.

“To our greatest surprise, we were in the House today very early in the morning, we got an information that there is an attempt to impeach our Speaker. I went and I found seven people and I was the eighth person before the rest came. We are not in agreement with what happened, the Governor is a lawyer, he knows the constitution, he will not accept that illegal process, if he does, it is left for him to battle with his profession.”



Vanguard

