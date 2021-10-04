‘Please Help! Access Bank Just Debited Me, What Should I Do?’

Please help!!!

While WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram were experiencing difficulties I got a debit alert from my access bank account

I have tried to think if I used my card on any site but the only platform I use my card is on the 3 aforementioned. I checked the description and saw the biller as Seerbit Lagos. Truth is this is my first time of seeing that company name.

I don’t know what to do cos 2,000 naira is big money under Buhari regime o!!!

Someone said maybe the hackers that hacked Facebook and others were responsible for selling users bank details to Nigerian scammers. Did anyone else experience unexpected debit?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...