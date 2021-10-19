‘Please Help Me: How Do I Treat This Pile?’

Good evening dear Nairalanders.

I’ve been having swelling on my anus since 2014. I saw a pharmacist and he prescribed Anusol for me to buy. After taking the Anusol, I felt better for some days and the swelling reduced but it came back few day later.

Now being almost 8 years ago. January 2022 will make it 8 years that I’ve been having this pile.

I’ve gone to University hospital in my State here in Jos and the woman also suggested Anusol for me. I’ve taken the Anusol but I’m still stock where I am. No difference at all.

Please has anybody ever experienced pile?

How did you get rid of yours?

The worst part now is that the pile comes with pain now. It almost feels like there’s pepper in my anus.

Somebody please help me. Please don’t just read and ignore me. Please see me as your brother or your son. Please help me fam.

