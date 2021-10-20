Police Arrest #EndSARS Protester “Wearing Charms” At Lagos Lekki Tollgate (Video)

Policemen arrested an #EndSARS protester wearing ‘charms’ and cutlass at Lekki toll gate, Lagos, IgbereTV reports.

https://www.facebook.com/660673490805047/posts/1973501252855591/

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5k9ASdmHMA

