Police Arrest Father For Incest In Ogun (Photo)

Police arrest father for alleged incest

The Police Command in Ogun has confirmed the arrest of a 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye, for allegedly defiling his 16-year-old daughter.

Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Ota.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect, who resides at No. 11 Kabiru Close, Idi Opatun bus stop, Matogun, Agbado area of the state, was arrested on Sept. 23, following a report via a written petition brought to Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim.

He added that in the petition, the victim alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her since she was 14 years old.

She stated further that all her efforts to stop her father from this ignoble act fell on deaf ears; hence her report to the police.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer,(DPO), Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but pleaded for forgiveness from his daughter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to family support unit at Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.



https://guardian.ng/news/police-arrest-father-for-alleged-incest/amp/?utm_term=Autofeed&echobox=twitter_post&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true

