Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers In Kano

Kano State police apprehended three alleged kidnappers yesterday at Sharada quarters in Kano Municipal.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command’s spokesman, confirmed the arrest in a statement to the media.

He said the arrest followed a report received from a resident of Kwanar Ganduje, Sharada Phase II Quarters, Kano last month, that he was contacted and threatened on the telephone to pay the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000:00), otherwise, himself or any member of his family would be kidnapped.

Kiyawa said after the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, therefore, raised and instructed a team of detectives to trace and arrest the culprit.

He said based on credible intelligence and sustained follow-up the police succeeded in arresting three suspects; one Salihu Usman of Anguwan Rogo, Jos, Plateau State, Mubarak Aliyu of Duwala area, Jos, Plateau State and Sahibul Husna Auwal of Kwanar Ganduje Sharada Quarters, Kano.

The suspects, however, confessed to have conspired and sent threatening text messages to the complainant, demanding the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000:00), they also confessed to have previously collected the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000:00) from him.



https://wondertvmedia.com/police-nab-three-suspected-kidnappers-in-kano/

