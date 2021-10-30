Police Arrest Top ESN Commander In Anambra, Recover Six Rifles (Photo)

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command Saturday, apprehended a top member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Newspremises reports.

The suspect who also commands its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), was to said to have been arrested in Ekwukobia in Aguata Local Government Area of the state on Saturday afternoon.

ESN commander was reportedly apprehended in his house with a bullet wound after a tip-off to the police by concerned individuals.

Newspremises recalls that ESN operative was arrested in his house with a bullet wound after a tip-off to the police by concerned individuals.

Though the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga could not confirm the arrest of the ESN operative, as his phone could not be reached, a senior police officer who spoke with our correspondent confirmed the arrest.

The senior police officer who preferred not to be named said: “One Udebuan Sage Chubueze ‘M’, a top Commander of IPOB/ESN was arrested today (Saturday).

“The suspect was arrested with a gunshot injury on 29th October 2021. A search was conducted in his house at Ekwulobia and Nnewi where four AK-47, two automatic pump-action, and ammunition were recovered.

The suspect confessed to have led several attacks on police facilities and responsible for the killings of several policemen and Naval personnel. We commend this breakthrough as this will further weaken the strength of IPOB/ESN against the security men,” he said.

He also said that investigation has begun and that the arrested operatives have been making useful confessions to security agents that can aid the arrest of his colleagues.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/police-arrest-top-esn-commander-recover-six-rifles-in-anambra-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...