Police Arrest Two Masquerades In Ondo For Stealing N370,000

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two masquerades, Sheriff Ojo and Muhammad Lukman for stealing N370,000.

The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP. Funmilayo Odulami, alleged that “the masquerades attacked their victims, stole N370,000.00 and inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed the owner of the money at Ipele town, Owo Local Government Area of the state.”

Odulami said that “he two suspects paraded themselves as masquerades, inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi and also stole a handset valued 32,000.00 and a shirt valued 2,500.00.

“They also inflicted injury on their victim’s father, Mr. Saliu Ajayi.

“Two cutlasses, charms and masquerade clothes were recovered from them. The two suspects had been arrested and will soon be charged to court while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing ones.”



Source: ThisDay

