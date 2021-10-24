Police Confirm Abduction Of Two School Children In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the abduction of two little girls of nursery and kindergarten classes and the stealing of their mother’s car in Akure, the state capital.

Operatives of Kogi State Police Command have however arrested two suspected kidnappers – Danlami Shuaibu and Kabiru Amadu – who have been terrorising innocent citizens along Itobe – Ayingba highway in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that the unidentified men suspected to be kidnappers carried out the abduction at Leo area, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, told THISDAY that the abduction took place on Friday night.

She said: “Upon their return from an outing at about 8 p.m., the mother parked the car in front of her house and went out to open the gates leaving the two kids in the vehicle.

“Another car with three occupants suddenly drove up to her; some of the occupants collected her car keys and drove her car away with the kids inside.

“The anti-kidnapping section of the police is already on the trail of the assailants to rescue the two kids and recover the car,” the PPRO added.

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Kogi State Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers – Danlami Shuaibu and Kabiru Amadu – who have been terrorising innocent citizens along the Itobe-Ayingba highway in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The suspects were arrested by the police team following intelligence-led operations to contain the activities of criminal elements in the area.

The suspects confessed to belonging to a gang responsible for terrorising road users along the Itobe-Anyigba highway.

The statement added that during the preliminary investigation, one of the suspects gave useful information that led to the arrest of another suspect named Adejoh Tijani of the same address.

“Upon searching their houses, the following items were recovered; One cut to size single barrel gun; One locally made Pistol; One POS Machine; One battle-axe; One face mask; five live cartridges, and some assorted charms, while effort is ongoing to arrest other members of the gang. All the suspects will be charged to court on the conclusion of investigations,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, while commending the officers for the breakthrough, assured the members of the public of the command’s determination in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure adequate safety of life and property.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/10/24/police-confirm-abduction-of-two-school-children-in-ondo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...