Imo state police command says it has killed a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB while another, Uchenna Chukwu, 34, a native of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano LGA of the State was arrested.

CSP Michael Abattam, PPRO of the command in a statement on Friday made available to ABN TV said the arrest of Chukwu, who has been on the wanted list of the police after participating in several terror operations follows a piece of credible information.

He said on the 6th of October, 2021 at about 1630 hours, (4:30pm) the police mobilised and stormed the suspect’s shop.

He said, “On sighting the police operatives he raised alarm alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass, and rushed at one of the police operatives attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.”

On how another suspect was killed, the police spokesman said, “While this was on, the already alerted members came in their number and engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralized while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.”

He listed items recovered from the deceased to include one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges, and the charms he tied round his waist to fortify himself against police bullet.

He added that the arrested suspect is presently undergoing interrogation and has made a useful statement to the investigating team revealing their hideout and the abode of other members of his gang on the run.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/10/police-kill-suspected-ipob-member-in-imo-arrest-one-photo/

