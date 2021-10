The protest to commemorate the #EndSARS first anniversary has taken a different turn as the police fired teargas at protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of Lagos.

Nigerians in Lagos, Abuja and some other states poured into the streets on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.



SOURCE

Nigerian Tribune

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeWVtCeQuBU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSXXvQMptDw

