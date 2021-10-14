Police To Deploy 34,587 Personnel For Anambra Governorship Election – IGP Usman

The Nigeria Police Force is set to deploy over 34,000 personnel to Anambra State, ahead of the November 6 polls.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba disclosed this while meeting with various state police commissioners and heads of formations in Abuja.

According to him, five helicopters will also be deployed for surveillance during the poll in addition to animals and other equipment.

IGP Alkali Baba further stated that the police are collaborating with sister agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of a peaceful election in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IGP had also assured the nation of the commitment of the force to securing public space and upholding the democratic values ahead of the gubernatorial election.

During a strategic meeting held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons in the country, IGP Alkali Baba said the force will channel its resources to contain the activities of criminal elements in the South-East.

The police boss further stated that the leadership of the NPF has commenced the reorganization, re-equipping, training and re-orientation of the PMF with the goal of strengthening its operational capacity and re-situating the unit to accomplish the task of confronting violent crimes in the country.

He charged the Squadron Commanders to upscale their supervisory roles to ensure their personnel demonstrate a high level of professionalism, firmness, courage and respect for human rights while carrying out their duties.

The police chief also noted that the NPF in the coming days will be implementing a robust national security action plan to refocus the internal security dynamics of the country.

In his words, an integral part of the plan would be to protect personnel and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The IGP noted that the Police Mobile Force, “will as usual, form a critical component of the operational plan, to deter any subversive elements that could threaten or disrupt the smooth conduct of the election”.

He reiterated that the force will continue to do all within its powers to combat all forms of criminality including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, and violent extremism, amongst others, across the nation.

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/10/14/police-to-deploy-34587-personnel-for-anambra-governorship-election/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...