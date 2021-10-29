Policeman Shoots His Girlfriend In Delta For Refusing To Marry Him, Flees (Pics)

Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child

A police officer identified as Bishop Eno has been accused of shooting a woman in Delta State after she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal.

Human rights activist, Fejiro Oliver, who disclosed this on Friday, October 29, said that the officer attached to the Isoko division of the Delta State Police Command and the victim dated for five years only for her to find out that he is already married with a child.

She was said to have refused to marry him because of that and he subsequently demanded she refund the N1.5 million he spent opening a shop for her.

She agreed to do so, however, he went to her house with a service pistol and shot her. Read his post below:

”Bishop Eno who I have attached his picture here is an officer of the Nigerian Police Force wearing SARS uniform and serving in Isoko.

For five years, he dated the lady attached, only for her to find out that he was married with a kid. He asked for her hand in marriage last week which she turned down.

Officer Eno then asked that she refunds the N1.5M he spent in opening shop for her which the family agreed to on Wednesday.

Brutal like the Edenic serpent, he couldn’t wait for the day agreed as he went with a service pistol to the girlfriend’s house and shot her.

She almost passed on as she was rushed to a hospital in Warri where she was given oxygen. Officer Eno is on the run and needs to be arrest. ”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/police-officer-allegedly-shoots-his-girlfriend-in-delta-for-refusing-to-marry-him-after-she-found-out-he-is-married-with-child.html

