Policemen Who Extorted A Student In Kogi Have Been Caught & Detained

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba earlier ordered investigations into the incident.



Nigeria Police Force

Four Officers involved have been detained and facing orderly trial

*PRESS RELEASE*:

KOGI STATE COMMAND

OFFICERS IN VIRAL VIDEO NOW IN CUSTODY AS KOGI COMMAND COMMENCES INVESTIGATIONS

The Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigations into a trending video where Police personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, reportedly extorted the sum of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by one of the men in uniform.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, psc (+), fdc, while condemning the incident, noted that the Police officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department. The officers are: ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias who physically assaulted one of the travellers. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been issued an official query while the three (3) other junior officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial (Police internal disciplinary actions).

The CP further noted that the Command is doing its best to establish contact with the victims. He enjoined the victims to reach out to the Command thorough 08107899269.

He assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigations would be dealt with accordingly.



*DSP William Ovye Aya*,

Police Public Relations Officer,

*For*: Commissioner of Police,

Kogi State Command

