Polytechnic Unwana Student Commits Suicide After Her Boyfriend Left Her (Photos)

See The Previous Suicide Thread Committed By Female Student As Posted By NaijaCover – https://www.nairaland.com/6795878/lasu-final-year-female-student

An undergraduate student of Library and Information Science (LIS) Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Ebonyi State, has reportedly committed suicide over heartbreak.

Olivia James, who combines her cake and small chops business with schooling, is said to have consumed sniper because her boyfriend left her days after she celebrated her birthday.

She was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival, according to reports shared online by her fellow students.

Olivia James reportedly took her relationship with Henry seriously.

She even took to Facebook in July to update that she was in a relationship.

However, their relationship was reportedly fraught with infidelity.

Olivia reportedly caught Henry cheating multiple times but forgave him.

After her birthday on October 6, it is alleged that she had a misunderstanding with Henry and he wasn’t answering her calls, instead, a woman was picking whenever she calls him.

Before taking her life, she left one of her friends a message to inform her of her intention but the friend wasn’t online at the time and when she finally saw the message and they rushed to Olivia’s apartment, she had allegedly already taken sniper.

The boyfriend, Henry, is reportedly on the run.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/student-allegedly-commits-suicide-after-her-boyfriend-left-her.html

