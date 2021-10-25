Popular ‘Mr Spells’ Back To The Streets! Management Used & Dumped Him (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Remember Mr Spells? You see him everywhere and everyday around ShopRite umuahia bagging and looking so unkept!

His IG account which is close to 60k following has now been used for ‘other things’ by his management.

Let us call a spade a spade.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: