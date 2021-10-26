Postgraduate Student Murdered In Nasarawa (Photos)

Assailants have invaded Nasarawa Housing Estate along Makurdi/Jos road and murdered a 34-year-old postgraduate student of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Emmanuel Akiko, carting away valuables items.

Daily Trust gathered that the assailants jumped over the fence at the backyard before gaining entrance into the estate around 10pm on Saturday.

It was learnt that the deceased was stabbed at the back of his neck before being strangled to death.

Speaking to our correspondent, the biological father of the deceased, Mr Dauda Akuki-Ovedoh, spoke about his son’s last moments.

Meanwhile, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who paid a condolence visit to the family members of the deceased on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Sule, directed the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeshina Soyemi to as a matter of urgency bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, the state police spokesman, ASP Nansel Ramhan, said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the rationale behind the act.



https://dailytrust.com/assailants-kill-nasarawa-varsity-student

