‘Poverty, I Rebuke You’ – Dino Melaye On A Private Jet With Orji Kalu (Video)

‘Poverty, I Rebuke You’ – Dino Melaye Says In A Private Jet With Orji Uzor Kalu (Photos, Video)
Dino Melaye was seen together with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in a private jet travelling to Djibouti, IgbereTV reports.
In the video shared on Dino Melaye’s Facebook page, Dino could be heard saying, “Poverty is a bastard. I rebuke you in the name of Jesus”
Dino captioned the video on his Facebook page;
“With OUK on our way to Djibouti”
