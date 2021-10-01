Prayer Before Halaal Intercouse

Islam is a beautiful religion because it touches all aspects of human life.

Among the manners prescribed by Islam is that the Muslim should say when he commences intercourse with his wife (not girlfriend – Islam frowns at having sexual intercourse before marriage. Note that please!):

(The dua is very useful in that if Allaah blesses the husband and the wife with a child, this child will not be harmed by Satan.)

“bismillaah, oh Allaah, shield us from Satan and keep him away from us and from what You [may] bestow upon us (i.e. children)” narrated by Al-Bukhari, Fath ul-Baari # 138

[transliteration: “bismillaah, allaahumma jannibnash-shaytaana wa jannib-ash-shaytaana maa razaqtana”]

IslamQA

