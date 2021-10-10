*PRAYER POINTS ON TODAY’S OPEN HEAVENS:*

*(Sunday, October 10, 2021)*

*ARE YOU BAPTIZED IN THE HOLY SPIRIT?*

Special Note:

These prayer points are based on the Open Heavens Daily Devotional, authored by Pastor E. A. Adeboye.

Some of the prayer points are deep spiritually and may not be understood by carnal minds.

If you want to be blessed from these prayer points, you must first, surrender Your life, to the Lord Jesus Christ, Himself, by saying this prayer:

“Lord Jesus, I come to You with a deeply repentant heart, please, forgive me all my sins. I surrender my life to you, today, and, I accept You, as my personal Lord and Saviour. Please, come into my life and save my soul from eternal destruction in hell fire. In Jesus’ name, I pray.”

*Prayer Points:*

1.Thank You, Father, for the salvation and redemption of my soul from eternal destruction.

2.Father, in anyway I have fallen short of your glory, please, have mercy and forgive me; let Your mercy prevail over any judgement of sin in my life, in Jesus’ name.

3.Father, release, upon my life, power to become an effective witness for Christ, through Your Holy Spirit, in Jesus’ name.

4.Father, let Your living water, the water of life, Your Holy Spirit, flow over my soul, and let it take absolute control of every issue, troubling my heart, in Jesus’ name.

5.Father, let Your Holy Spirit come upon me and impart my life with boldness to preach the gospel of Christ and power to overcome opposition from the pit of hell, in Jesus’ name.

6.Father, empower me by Your Holy Spirit to pray without ceasing, and until my joy is full, in Jesus’ name.

7.Father, please, let the fruits of the Holy Spirit, of: love, joy, peace, longsuffering,

gentleness, goodness, faith,

Meekness, and temperance; begin to manifest in my life, in the name of Jesus.

8.Father, please, give me grace never to grieve the Holy Spirit, with which I have been sealed and preserved unto the day of redemption, in Jesus’ name.

9.Father, send Your Holy Spirit to empower and embolden me, now and always, in the mighty name of Jesus.

10.Father, bless your son, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and let Your presence never depart from him, in Jesus’ name.

11.Father, bless Your son that You have been using to prepare these prayer points, beyond measures, and all those who have been rebroadcasting them, in Jesus name.

12.Father, let every challenge, hindrance and obstacle of getting these prayer points across to Your children, timely, and on daily basis be removed, in Jesus’ name.

13.Your Personal petitions.

( Philippians 4:6)

14.In Jesus’ name I pray.

(John 14:13-14; 15:16)

15.Thank you Father for answered prayers.

(1 Thessalonians 5:18).

#GodBlessOurNation

These prayers have no expiry date! Please, pray them, irrespective of the time they get to you. Remain blessed, in Jesus’ name.

Kindly, purchase your own hard copy or online version of the Open Heavens devotional.

Note:

You may not add, subtract or rearrange these prayer points. The Holy Spirit is the author, though He used someone, who, out of humility has refused to take glory for it, by not putting his name. It is plagiarism to use, or pass as your own, someone’s else writing or work. The original author of these prayer points is the Holy Spirit. So, share, but don’t share His glory with Him in the process. Remain blessed, as you obey, in Jesus’ name.

