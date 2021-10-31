*PRAYER POINTS ON TODAY’S OPEN HEAVENS:*

*(Sunday, October 31, 2021)*

*THE LORD STRONG AND MIGHTY*

Special Note:

These prayer points are not written by Pastor E. A. Adeboye, but by one of his numerous disciples, of Christ, who was inspired and mandated by the Holy Spirit, effective, January 1st, 2015, to start writing these prayer points, based on the Open Heavens Daily Devotional, authored by Pastor E. A. Adeboye.

Some of the prayer points are deep spiritually and may not be understood by carnal minds.

If you want to be blessed from these prayer points, you must first, surrender Your life, to the Lord Jesus Christ, Himself, by saying this prayer:

“Lord Jesus, I come to You with a deeply repentant heart, please, forgive me all my sins. I surrender my life to you, today, and, I accept You, as my personal Lord and Saviour. Please, come into my life and save my soul from eternal destruction in hell fire. In Jesus’ name, I pray.”

*Prayer Points:*

1. I worship and adore You, my Father, You’re the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending; You’re He, who was, who is, and who is to come; You’re the Almighty.

2.Father, in anyway I have fallen short of your glory, please, have mercy and forgive me; let Your mercy prevail over any judgement of sin in my life, in Jesus’ name.

3.Father, cleanse me from all unrighteousness and empower me by Your grace to live above sin, and above all the activities of the flesh, in Jesus’ name.

4. I declare, that, “The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”

5.Father, reveal more of Yourself to me, and empower me by this knowledge and revelation, to do exploits for You, in Jesus’ name.

6.Father, empower me to put on Your whole armour, and let every evil arrow targeted against me and any of my loved ones, backfire upon the enemies, in Jesus’ name.

7.Father, let every tongue that rises against me be condemned till eternity; and let every evil seed and lies planted by the enemies, in the hearts of men against me, be destroyed by the blood of Jesus.

8.Let the God that has never lost a war, take over every battle in my life, and give me a resounding victory over all known and unknown adversaries of my life, family and ministry, in Jesus’ name.

9.Father, please, show Yourself strong and mighty in my life, that my enemies may fear, repent and surrender to Your authority, in the mighty name of Jesus.

10.Father, bless your son, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye; shield and protect him from the fiery darts and arrows of the enemies, in Jesus’ name.

11.Father, bless Your son that You have been using to prepare these prayer points, beyond measures, and all those who have been rebroadcasting them, in Jesus’ name.

12.Father, let every challenge, hindrance and obstacle of getting these prayer points across to Your children, timely, and on daily basis be removed, in Jesus’ name.

13.Your Personal petitions.

( Philippians 4:6)

14.In Jesus’ name I pray.

(John 14:13-14; 15:16)

15.Thank you Father for answered prayers.

(1 Thessalonians 5:18).

#GodBlessOurNation

These prayers have no expiry date! Please, pray them, irrespective of the time they get to you. Remain blessed, in Jesus’ name.

Kindly, purchase your own hard copy or online version of the Open Heavens devotional & buy for your friends too, as a potent evangelism tool. God bless you, as you sow, into Pastor E.A. Adeboye’s book Ministry, in Jesus’ name.

Note:

You may not add, subtract or rearrange these prayer points. The Holy Spirit is the author, though He used someone, who, out of humility has refused to take glory for it, by not putting his name. It is plagiarism to use, or pass as your own, someone’s else writing or work. The original author of these prayer points is the Holy Spirit. So, share, but don’t share His glory with Him in the process. Remain blessed, as you obey, in Jesus’ name.

