Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander & His Wife-To-Be

When it’s time for soul to meet, there’s nothing on earth that can prevent them from meeting, no matter where each may be located. love is a beautiful thing but marriage is a Divine, marriage is a destiny. I met my wife by Divine intervention, she was very far from me, I’m business man at Alaba int’l market ojo lagos, but by wife is a student of University of Nig. Nsukka. we were very far from each other, but destiny brought us together. love is on our side, love is from God, .Alaba int’l market lagos and University of Nig Nsukka is coming up together for another generation.

I found the one my soul love song of solomon 3:4.

May we grow old together in love.

We all desire to love and be loved. For romantic relationships, sacrifice forms a core part of expressing this emotion. patient is the perfect clothes for marriage.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...