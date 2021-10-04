Pre-Wedding Pictures: ‘We Met Through Her Mum, 3 Years Later We Are Getting Married’

In 2014 I was going for my service, her mum met me when she learned that I’ve never been to the state I was posted to, should in case I’ll need her help.

Till I finished my service we could not even see, I remember going to her school then for RCCF program yet we couldn’t meet cause I was busy. She finished her school two years later before we finally met.

We become very good friends for another two years.

From friendship to lovers…

Here we’ve found ourselves to journey together till death do us part.

Pls lovely NAIRALANDERS pray along with us.

30th October, 2021

Venue is KD.

Note: All Nairalanders are invited.

Mod: Thanks in advance

