President Buhari Arrives Riyadh For Future Investment Initiative Summit

PRESIDENT BUHARI ARRIVES RIYADH FOR FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE INSTITUTE SUMMIT

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday at about 11.50pm for the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference.

The President was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Abdulaziz.

President Buhari, alongside other world leaders, will participate in the opening ceremony of the event on Tuesday and the three-day plenary sessions focused on the theme for the 5th edition of the summit, “Invest in Humanity”.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 26, 2019

