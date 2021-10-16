President Buhari Greets Basheer Garba Lado At 55

PRESIDENT BUHARI GREETS SEN. BASHEER GARBA LADO AT 55

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to former Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Sen. Basheer Garba Lado on his 55th birthday, October 16, 2021, rejoicing with the party stalwart on the milestone.

The President joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the senator’s family members and friends in celebrating the landmark age, taking into consideration his contributions to national development from a very young age as a business man and administrator.

President Buhari commends the former lawmaker, who also served as Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, for his dedication, discipline and focus, evidenced in his contributions at the Senate and providing leadership.

The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to keep the senator in good health and bless his family.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 15, 2021

