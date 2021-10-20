President Buhari Hosts President Tayyip Erdoğan Of Turkey (Photos)

The President of Turkey, Recep Erdoğan is in Nigeria on a State visit, IgbereTV reports.

He is accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Emine Erdogan.

Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations. Nigeria is also Turkey’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Presidents held discussions on a number of bilateral issues, aimed at strengthening the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Turkey.

Eight major Agreements/MoUs on a number of key sectors including Energy, Defence Industry, Mining and HydroCarbons, among others were signed, with both countries agreeing to commence implementation immediately.



