President Buhari Receives Bola Tinubu In Aso Rock (Pictures)

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU AT ASO ROCK…Sunday

“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader”- Asiwaju Tinubu.

