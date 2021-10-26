President Buhari Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassadors

ADDRESSED BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA,

ON THE OCCASION OF THE PRESENTATION OF LETTERS OF CREDENCE BY AMBASSADORS AND HIGH COMMISSIONERS

ON 25TH OCTOBER, 2021

Your Excellencies,

​It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to Abuja, and to this ceremony of presentation of your Letters of Credence, marking the formal assumption of your diplomatic responsibilities to your various countries, in Nigeria.

2. The countries which you all represent here today, namely, Japan, Finland, Cape Verde, Sierra Leone, Denmark, Burundi, France, Qatar, Ghana and Ireland are countries with which Nigeria enjoys very cordial bilateral relations. It is essential however, that you work harder to enhance this level of relationship in the interest of the peoples of our countries.

3. It is my hope that, as you settle down to your responsibilities of promoting unity, amity, enhanced understanding, better economic opportunities and the pursuit of peace between your respective countries and the Federal Government of Nigeria, you will make it a point of duty to appreciate our country’s diversity as a source of not only pride but advantage as we are definitely stronger together.

4.​You will find in us as people, the level of vibrancy that defines us, as uniquely Nigerian, eager to make friends, learn other people’s way of living and imbued with great appetite for adaptation.

5. Excellencies, the world will definitely be a better place and much easier place to live in if all cultivate the culture of patience and tolerance in order to appreciate the values of each of us and the contributions that we all can make, for sustainable peace and development, globally. ​

6.​As a Government and as a nation, we continue to make steady progress despite daunting challenges, notably in the area of security.

7. Different factors accounted for this, amongst which are, first, that insecurity linked to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cybercrimes, and maritime issues, are transborder acts that go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain.

8. That is why, matters of security have become the business of all the nations of the world to work together to overcome. Second, our borders are very long and porous, and their effective policing has become a daunting challenge.

9. Third, easy circulation of small arms and light weapons, from the Sahel-Libya axis and the Central African region, have made access to these weapons readily available which inevitably compounds our national and regional security.

10. Despite these huge challenges, concerted efforts by Government and our Armed Forces have accounted for the largely degraded capacities of terrorists across the country.

11. We need more partnerships to fully overcome these challenges and I hope that Nigeria can count on broader collaboration with your countries to attain the desired level of peace in our country and sub-region.

12.​You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria, at a very interesting political period. Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023.

13. The momentum for enhanced political activities is therefore, expected to commence soon. The nature of our politicking, often gives the impression of very rancorous engagements. It is the nature of politics here. Besides, democracy and related democratic activities in the build-up to elections, are necessarily rowdy and very argumentative, but very much within the limits of freedom of action that the art of democracy permits.

14. As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope, that you will also be guided by diplomatic practices, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession.

15.​Finally, it is my hope that we can all work together to expand our bilateral relations, especially in wider trading and cultural contacts. Nigeria is open to more foreign direct investments in Education, Health, Transportation and Agricultural sectors. I look forward to more robust relationship with each of your countries.

16.​Enjoy our hospitality. I wish you all, very successful tours of duties in Nigeria. Thank you.

