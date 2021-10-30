President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Saudi Arabia (Photos)

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI RETURNS TO ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari receives by Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and Director General DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi as President returns to Abuja from Saudi Arabia . PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE.OCT 29TH 2021

The presidential jet converying the president and members of his entourage touched ground at the Presidential Wing at the Nnamdi Azkiwe International airport, Abuja at about 21:00 hours, The president was received by other top government officials.

Recall that I made a post a while ago that we’ve been at Nnamdi Azkiwe International airport to Welcome The president and his to land @ 21:00 hours https://www.nairaland.com/6826582)weve-been-nnamdi-azkiwe-international

