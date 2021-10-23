President Buhari To Unveil eNaira On Monday, 25 October 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to formally unveil the Nigerian Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the eNaira, on Monday 25 October 2021, at the State House, Abuja, IgbereTV reports.

A letter from the Central Bank of Nigeria, signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, stated that the digital currency will be launched with the theme, “Same Naira, more possibilities” and is aimed at “advancing the boundaries of payments in order to make transactions easy and seamless for every strata of the society.”

ANNOUNCEMENT:

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the eNaira, the Nigeria’s digital currency on Monday at the State House, Abuja.



