President Buhari & Wife, Aisha Share A Close Moment Together At The State House

President Buhari And Wife, Aisha Share Happy Moment Together At The State House, Abuja (Photos)

President Buhari and his wife, Aisha, shared happy moment together at the state House Abuja today when they both received President Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and his wife, Mrs. Emine Erdoğan to the state house, IgbereTV reports.

Aisha shared some of the photos on her Instagram handle with the caption;

“Today, I hosted the First Lady of Turkey, Her Excellency, Mrs. Emine Erdogan to a lunch at the State House after she commissioned the Yunus Emre Institute.

We had fruitful discussion on how to assist in the development of women, youth and children in our respective countries and how to strengthen the long existing relationship between our two countries in these areas.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVQi-nHsEoE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://igberetvnews.com/1403556/president-buhari-wife-aisha-share-happy-moment-together-state-house-abuja-photos/

