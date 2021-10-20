Produce Nnamdi Kanu In Court, His Absence Will Spell Doom – MASSOB Tells FG

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has declared full support for the call for civil disobedience against the Nigeria State for the release of the leader of the Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a press release signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, and sent to DAILY POST, on Tuesday night, MASSOB asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to produce Kanu physically in court on Thursday, stating that any form of his absence physically in court will be a proof of evidence that the IPOB leader had been killed in DSS detention.

Recall that Justice Binta Nyako had fixed October 21, 2021, for the continuation of hearing in the treasonable felony charges preferred against Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government following the failure of the Department of State Service (DSS) to produce the successionist leader before the court on 26th day of July, 2021.

Kanu was rearrested at Kenya in a combined team operation between foreign security intelligence outfit and the Nigeria government and was extradited to the country to continue his trial, after he fled Nigeria following a military attack, during the operation codenamed ‘Python Dance,’ on his home at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia.

But MASSOB in the release further hinted that it would engage positively in every steps, programs and activities that will effect the release of Kanu in the spirit of collaboration and for the sake of the Biafra struggle.

According to the pro-biafra group “we support other moves that draw Biafra closer to actualization. We shall continue to collaborate and partner with every positive move and steps that will effect the release of our other comrades in different Nigeria prisons mostly in Awka and Onitsha detention camp.

“The call for stay at home on Thursday, 21st October, 2021 which has been our recalling measure and steps for effective civil disobedience is totally voluntarily, this exercise has always been the life wire of the Biafran struggle which boomed the potency and acceptability of the Biafra struggle.

“The request for closure of markets, public/private motor parks, schools and other republic business premises are voluntarily, not by force, it is a mark of respect and love for our fatherland and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“As a non violent organization, Biafrans shall not be compelled, pressurized or forced to observe the stay at home exercise”.

MASSOB revealed that itself, IPOB and other pro biafra groups will not molest, compel or intimidate anybody to observe the stay at home exercise as all her members shall stay indoors, further disclosing the ban on physical demonstration, street march, procession and other public functions in Biafra land.

According to the successionist organization, “the heavy presence of armed Nigeria Army, Mobile police, DSS operatives, Navy, Civil Defence in major cities of Biafra land since Monday are all signs of Military jittery, fear and cowardice, it is a mesmerization of President Buhari’s Soldiers.

“The security panic the presence of soldiers have created in Biafra land will assist immensely and positively on the people to comply to our demands. The Nigeria security agents are complimenting and justifying the Biafra struggle”.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/20/produce-nnamdi-kanu-in-court-his-absencell-spell-doom-massob-tells-fg/

