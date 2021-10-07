Prominent Igbos Must Secure Kanu’s Release To Save SE Economy – Bishop Chris Udeh

NNEWI – The General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has urged South-East governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nation­al Assembly members of Igbo extraction not to fold their hands and watch the deteri­orating security in the zone.

Bishop Udeh said that prominent men and women Igboland must rally round to see that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is re­leased from detention to ap­pease the people in order to save the economy of the zone from total collapse.

The cleric said that apart from the Monday sit-at-home order in the entire South- East, the planned one month sit-at-home would deal a dev­astating blow to the economy of the Igbo, which he noted, would take a long time for the people to recover from.

https://independent.ng/cleric-urges-ohanaeze-other-igbo-groups-to-unite-negotiate-nnamdi-kanu-release/

