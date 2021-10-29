Protest In TASUED As Soldiers Invade School, Arrest SUG President, Others (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJXpeGXO22Q

There is an unrest currently in Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, as men of the Nigerian army allegedly invaded the school arresting and assaulting the SUG president and other students and this has led to an uproar amongst the students, Siggy reveals.

The SUP (Students Union President ), Sodiq Ridwan, popularly known as Reliable Surz, was arrested on today as he intervened in a matter involving students while they were protesting.

It was gathered that Reliable Surz and many other students were taken into custody by soldiers attached to Ilese Barracks.

A student said the students were moving in different cars when Army personnel stopped them around Conoil Filling Station.

“They stopped students’ cars, ordered them to step out and were checking their phones. As they stopped more cars, the situation got tense.

“Expectedly, students called the SUP on the phone. Ridwan rushed to the scene but was arrested. Many other students were taken too.”

Another source told Siggy that the students got unruly as they moved in a convoy in continuation of final year examination celebration.

TASUED Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wole Banjo confirmed that the military personnel arrested the students.

“I appeal to students to stay calm. I assure you that we are working to ensure the peaceful resolution of the matter”, the VC said.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, gave a similar assurance: “We are on top of the situation.”

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 2 Division Ibadan, Captain Ikedichi Iweha, promised to find out details of the incident and revert.

“I am just hearing it from you. I will make calls and provide an update later”, the spokesman said.

Later in the day the students who are in exam period left their hostels and set up burning tyres at the school second gate at Ijagun.

The students union declared 29th October 2021, Friday as lecture free Day for protest.



