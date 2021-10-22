PSG ready to bring Osimhen back to France

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are considering making a move to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, according to Calciomercato.

It is being reported that the Ligue 1 club could offer Mauro Icardi in a cash plus swap deal for the Nigerian striker.

PSG are looking to offload Icardi, who is unsettled due to his marital problems with his wife and agent Wanda-Nara.

And they believe Osimhen, who has played in France with Lille, is the perfect replacement.

Osimhen has begun this season in fine form, after struggling to settle into Serie A football last year.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for 81.3m euros in 2020 and although he scored 10 goals in 24 league games in his debut campaign, more was expected from him.

However, this season, he is finally showing why Napoli paid top dollar for his services with eight goals in nine games already.

