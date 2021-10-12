By Robert Egbe

on October 12, 2021

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a Qatar returnee, Perrah Livinus aka Nnakaihe Ikechukwu Livinus, following his arraignment for alleged heroin smuggling.

Justice Lewis Allagoa adjourned till Friday to hear Livinus’ bail application.

The judge made the order following the defendant’s “not guilty” plea to a charge of unlawful importation of 600g of heroin.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which arraigned the 42-year-old, alleged that he committed the offence on May 25, 2021.

NDLEA counsel Juliana Imaobong-Iraobuchi alleged that the defendant concealed the substance in the designer buttons of some female clothes.

The court heard that in furtherance of the crime, the defendant allegedly illegally acquired a Ghanaian passport bearing the name Pepprah Livinus.

Following Livinus’ plea, his counsel Lilian Omotunde informed the judge that she had filed the defendant’s bail appllication and same had been served on the prosecution.

In a bench ruling, Justice Allagoa remanded the defendant in the NDLEA’s custody pending ruling on the bail application on Friday.



https://thenationonlineng.net/qatar-returnee-charged-with-smuggling-heroin-in-designer-buttons/amp/

