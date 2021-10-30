Raid On Justice Odili’s House: Search Warrant Used (Pictures)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

POLITICS NIGERIA has received copies of a Search Warrant used to effect a raid on the home of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili on Friday night.

This newspaper gathered that the the search warrant was granted to the Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The panel is made up of the Nigerian police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Ministry of Justice. They had obtained the warrant from a magistrates’ court after a whistleblower, Aliyu Umar, claimed to have observed “illegal activities” going on in the residence situated at No. 9, Imo Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Umar’s affidavit dated October 13, 2021, read in part, “I have observed some illegal activities going on in those houses within Abuja are illegal and hereby report the said matter to the law enforcement agency. I hereby state that all information provided by me to the EFCC is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.”

In a second affidavit deposed to by a senior police officer, CSP Lawrence Ajodo, the panel applied to the chief magistrate in Abuja seeking a search warrant to search the house.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, subsequently approved the search warrant on October 29, 2021.

On Friday, several security agents comprising of Soldiers and police officers stormed the residence with the search warrant.

A source had disclosed that the raid was carried out by EFCC operatives but in a swift response, the anti-graft commission, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren denied visiting the residence of the Judge.

